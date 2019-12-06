A man beat a 55-year-old Omaha man with his hands and feet, hit him with a lock and chain and strangled him to death, law enforcement officials said Friday. 

Louis French Jr., 36, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon in the death of Kelly Barges. 

French was ordered held without bail Friday by Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon. French was combative and argumentative with Harmon at the beginning of his hearing. 

Barges was found dead Aug. 6 in an apartment near 45th and Decatur Streets, Omaha police have said. Investigators think Barges was attacked the night of July 25 into early the next morning, according to an affidavit. 

Wednesday, Omaha police announced the death as a homicide after the arrests of French and three others: Coletta Cornett, 49; Joel Jensen, 62; and Autumn Jones, 31. Cornett, Jensen and Jones have been charged with being accessories to a felony in the case.

Barges was wrapped in a rug and stuffed inside a couch, prosecutor Anthony Clowe said Friday.

Cornett, Jensen and Jones told police they saw French attack Barges and strangle him to death with a cord. Two of the three told police they helped French strangle Barges, according to a court document, but the document does not specify which of them said that.

In a police interview, French said he didn’t know what had happened and “it was all a blur,” according to an affidavit.

Barges’ cause of death has not been determined because of decomposition, the affidavit said.

Clowe did not offer a motive for the killing.

French has been in jail since Aug. 9 on charges unrelated to the killing. 

Jensen, Cornett and Jones are being held in Douglas County Jail on $1 million bail each. Cornett and Jensen are awaiting trial. Jones has a hearing set for later this month. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

