A 23-year-old man has been ordered held without bail in connection with the fatal shooting of another man outside Jackson Tower on July 5.
Donovan Fryer has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
Roderick Moore, 19, was shot to death outside Jackson Tower, 600 S. 27th St.
Douglas County Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle said that Fryer and Moore met about a debt that Fryer believed he was owed.
Security video from the apartment lobby and a hallway shows Fryer and Moore walking into a stairwell. There is no video in the stairwell, where Moore was shot, Beadle said.
Beadle said two people witnessed the shooting.
Fryer's attorney, Glenn Shapiro, said Friday that there was an altercation between Fryer and two other people in a stairwell in Jackson Tower before the shooting.
"There's some confrontation, and we'll sort out in the courtroom what that really means," Shapiro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.