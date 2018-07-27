A 23-year-old man has been ordered held without bail in connection with the fatal shooting of another man outside Jackson Tower on July 5.
Donovan Fryer has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
Roderick Moore, 19, was shot to death outside Jackson Tower, 600 S. 27th St. Moore’s uncle has said that one of his friends told him that someone called Moore outside and then heard two shots. Fryer's attorney, Glenn Shapiro, said Friday that there was an altercation between Fryer and two other men in a stairwell in Jackson Tower before the shooting.
