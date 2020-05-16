Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 6-year-old boy. 

Officers responded to an apartment complex near North 93rd Avenue and Maplewood Boulevard about 5 a.m.

Both victims, a 27-year-old man and the boy, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email