A 31-year-old man from Macy, Neb., has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for sexual abuse of a minor.
U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp also ordered Dale Grant to serve a five-year term of supervised release, and Grant will be required to register as a sex offender.
In July 2018, a 14-year-old girl reported that she was baby-sitting Grant’s children when Grant returned to the house intoxicated, a Justice Department spokesman said. The girl laid down to sleep, and Grant sexually assaulted her.
Grant initially denied any sexual contact with the girl, but admitted it after being confronted with DNA evidence.
This case was investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.
