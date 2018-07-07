A 54-year-old man faces three additional rape charges after officials say his DNA connected him to attacks on three different women years ago.
Robert Frazier of Omaha now is accused of raping four women — one of them twice — at various locations within 3 miles in northeast Omaha over 12 years.
Frazier had initially been charged in April with two counts of first-degree sexual assault involving the same woman.
That woman, now 43, told Omaha police that she was sexually assaulted on April 1 about 1 p.m. at 16th and Nicholas Streets, near the Siena-Francis House homeless shelter where she and Frazier had been staying.
The woman was also assaulted by a man whom authorities allege was Frazier on April 19, 2011. The woman told police that she went on a date with a man she knew as Robert and that she was raped by him near 11th and Nicholas Streets that night.
After Frazier was arrested in connection with that woman’s case, authorities collected his DNA and were able to connect it to three other rapes of women, two in 2011 and one in 2006. Officials said there may be three other victims dating back to 1996 who have died or the statute of limitations has passed.
Frazier was ordered held without bail on Friday in connection with the additional three counts of first-degree sexual assault.
On May 14, 2006, a 45-year-old woman told police that she was assaulted about 1 a.m. near 13th and Locust Streets.
In April 2011, a 57-year-old woman was walking to the Zac Riders Motorcycle Club at 24th and Franklin Streets when a man dragged her and raped her outside a church. The man told her his name was Robert, the woman told police.
A 35-year-old woman said that she was raped one night in June 2011 near 16th Street and Commercial Avenue.
The women told police that the man either had short hair or was bald. Three said he may have been using drugs or alcohol.
In May, a judge ruled that Frazier should be evaluated by the Lincoln Regional Center so officials can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial.
