A 73-year-old woman told police that she was getting into her vehicle near 10th and South Streets in Lincoln on Monday night when a man with a knife approached her and asked for a ride. 

A 27-year-old man later was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, trespassing and criminal mischief. The woman sustained an injury to her thumb during the incident. 

The woman told police the man asked her for the ride about 7 p.m. and came up and placed himself between the car door and the vehicle's frame, which prevented the woman from closing the door. When the woman told the man she couldn’t give him a ride, he placed a knife to her neck.

During a struggle, the woman was able to get the knife away from her neck and began honking the vehicle's horn to get the attention of people nearby. The man tried to stab the woman in chest before leaving, she said.

The man was located a block away after he reportedly broke into two apartments. A nearby business captured part of the incident with the woman on video surveillance, and investigators are working to obtain a copy, police said.  

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription