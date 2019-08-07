Lincoln police officers have arrested a self-proclaimed assassin who they say was threatening to kill people.
A Lincoln officer went to an apartment building near 20th and Q Streets around 9 p.m. Tuesday and talked to a 35-year-old man, who was upstairs in the building. The officer said the man threatened to kill him and charged him, causing them both to fall down a staircase.
The officer was able to gain control of the man at the bottom of the stairs and restrain him until other officers responded to help take him into custody.
The officer sustained scrapes to both wrists and elbows. The 35-year-old was taken to jail on suspicion of third-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
