Two people who threatened others — one with a double-bladed ax and the other with a BB gun that looked like a Glock 19 handgun — have been arrested in Lincoln.
The first incident was reported to police as a 33-year-old man chasing a 47-year-old man down an alley with a hatchet.
When police arrived near 11th and F Streets about 4:20 p.m. Friday, the 47-year-old said he was approached by the 33-year-old who yelled, “I need my money.”
The 47-year-old told police that he didn’t owe the man money but had been robbed by the 33-year-old in the past.
Officers found a double-bladed ax at the 33-year-old’s home after officers obtained a search warrant, police said.
The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
About 8:40 p.m. Friday, Lincoln police were called to near 19th and Knox Streets after a 37-year-old man allegedly pulled out a handgun on someone.
A 23-year-old man said he arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s home to pick up his daughter when his ex-girlfriend’s friend began shouting and challenging him to fight, according to police.
The friend, a 37-year-old man, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the 23-year-old, police said.
The 23-year-old man left with his child and stayed at a nearby business until police arrived.
The resident of the home allowed police to search it. Officers found a black BB gun that looked “virtually identical to a Glock 19 handgun,” police said.
The 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats.
