A man died Sunday morning in Lincoln after being found with stab wounds, Lincoln police said.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., police were called to a residence near 23rd and Orchard Streets and found the man inside with stab wounds. He died from his injuries.

The man was identified Monday as Edward Varejcka, 37, of Lincoln.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

