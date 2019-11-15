A Lincoln police officer has been suspended after allegations of involvement in a domestic violence incident, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Friday. 

Officer Nicolas Russell, 25, has been suspended without pay while the department conducts an internal investigation, Bliemeister said. 

A domestic abuse protection order has been issued against Russell in Lancaster County on behalf of his wife, Summer Russell.

Summer Russell's petition to obtain the protection order says her husband was "verbally abusive," threatened to beat her and wouldn't let her leave with their 1-year-old daughter. 

The petition alleges that Nicolas Russell used the police database to search for people in his wife's phone logs in an attempt to locate her. 

Court records show that Summer Russell filed for divorce in August. 

Bliemeister also requested that the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office conduct a criminal investigation in addition to his department's internal investigation.

Nicolas Russell is currently participating in a diversion program for an unrelated, non-domestic altercation that occurred Aug. 17. While off duty, he was cited at a local bar for disturbing the peace, Bliemeister said.

'We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, especially those involving domestic violence," he said. "We will respect the criminal justice system by fully cooperating with the criminal investigation."

Russell has been with the department since June 2018.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

