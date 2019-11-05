The Lincoln Police Department has released a list of safety tips in response to a series of assaults, thefts and robberies that have occurred at parties in Lincoln.
Police believe the crimes were committed by a group of uninvited guests. An investigation is ongoing and "numerous" arrests have been made, police say.
The safety tips include:
- Only attend parties where you know the host.
- Avoid large gatherings or gatherings with illegal activity occurring.
- Use the buddy system and, if drinking, keep a sober chaperone.
- Trust your instincts and immediately leave any situation that feels bad.
- Call the police if threatened or if you witness assaultive behavior.
- Call the police to assist in ending a party that has uninvited guests show up who could cause the previously mentioned problems.
Investigators ask that anyone with information call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.
