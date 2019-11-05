The Lincoln Police Department has released a list of safety tips in response to a series of assaults, thefts and robberies that have occurred at parties in Lincoln. 

Police believe the crimes were committed by a group of uninvited guests. An investigation is ongoing and "numerous" arrests have been made, police say.

The safety tips include: 

  • Only attend parties where you know the host.
  • Avoid large gatherings or gatherings with illegal activity occurring.
  • Use the buddy system and, if drinking, keep a sober chaperone.
  • Trust your instincts and immediately leave any situation that feels bad.
  • Call the police if threatened or if you witness assaultive behavior.
  • Call the police to assist in ending a party that has uninvited guests show up who could cause the previously mentioned problems.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription