A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a Lincoln alley early Saturday morning, police said. 

The Lincoln Police Department did not identify the man Saturday but said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to the alley bordering roadways of North 32nd, North 33rd, S and T Streets shortly before 4:30 a.m. In a news release, the police department said when officers arrived, they found the man in the alley with gunshot wounds. 

Attempts to save the man's life by friends and first responders were unsuccessful.  

The release said police are still working to understand the events that preceded the man's death to determine if it was the result of targeted violence.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

