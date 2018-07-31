Lincoln police say they are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman as a homicide.

Tuesday around 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Fairfield Street, police said, over a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Family members attempted to revive her until they were relieved by officers who began CPR, police said. Lincoln rescue squad personnel continued lifesaving efforts and transported the woman to a local hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 5 a.m., police said.

Two other adults and four children were in the home when the shooting occurred, police said.

A search of the home was conducted by investigators and their probe was to possibly continue through the week, police said.

The name of the woman was being withheld while other family members and friends were notified, police said.

An autopsy was scheduled, police said.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable Omaha crime news of 2018

Some of the biggest Omaha-area crime stories of the year so far. 

1 of 31

Tags

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription