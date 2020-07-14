A 37-year-old Lincoln man died Monday night after being stabbed during a fight about six blocks south of the State Capitol. 

Officers were called to an area near 14th and D Streets about 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said Tuesday. They found Jeremy Lane suffering from a stab wound and began CPR. 

Lane was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9:10 p.m. It was the second homicide of the day in Lincoln and the sixth of the year. 

Police said video evidence and interviews with witnesses found that Lane and another man were in a physical altercation when Lane was stabbed. The Lancaster County Attorney's Office ordered an autopsy. 

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000. Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-475-3600. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

