Lincoln police on Monday identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run collision as a 44-year-old man.
Sean Cover, who had been staying at the People's City Mission, was struck by a 2012 Nissan Altima about 9:30 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Holdrege Streets, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teawna Stetson, the driver of the Nissan, turned herself in to police just before 1 a.m. Sunday, said Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker. Stetson told police she was southbound on Holdrege when she encountered a pedestrian in the street and could not avoid striking him.
It's unclear whether Cover was attempting to cross the street, Spilker said. Police are studying a surveillance video from a nearby business, she said.
Stetson was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death, not having insurance and driving with a suspended license. Spilker said there was no indication Stetson had been drinking or distracted by texting.
Officers are seeking to interview the occupants of an SUV that was in the area at the time of the collision. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
