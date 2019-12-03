Maybe it was the doom and gloom of the 2019 Husker football season, or maybe the higher number of parties in 2018 makes 2019 look tame. Whatever the reason, Lincoln police said that there was a decrease of "wild party" calls recorded during 2019 home Husker games compared to 2018.  

This year, there were 38 calls for service, compared with 60 in 2018, a 37% decrease in wild party calls.

Despite the decrease, it's 2018 that appears to be an outlier. Compared to previous years — 39 in 2016 and 35 in 2017— the calls spiked in 2018 and fell to the previous average in 2019.

Of the 38 calls: 

  • 10 occurred Sept. 28, when ESPN College Game Day was in Lincoln
  • 15 calls were handled by an officer, and partygoers were asked to disperse
  • 11 tenants were warned future calls could result in a citation
  • Eight calls resulted in a total of 25 citations

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

