Lincoln police confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana and more than $1,500 in cash after a traffic stop.
Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a police officer stopped a car on Interstate 80 near 12th Street and Cornhusker Highway after observing several traffic violations. The driver and passenger, who were in a 2019 Chevy Impala with Washington plates, had differing stories of their travels. This made the officer suspicious, so a police dog was brought in.
The dog indicated that drugs were in the car. The officer found four bags containing a total of 101 pounds of marijuana and the cash.
The officer arrested a 36-year-old California woman and a 40-year-old Nevada woman on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.