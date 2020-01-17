Lincoln police confiscated more than 100 pounds of marijuana and more than $1,500 in cash after a traffic stop.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a police officer stopped a car on Interstate 80 near 12th Street and Cornhusker Highway after observing several traffic violations. The driver and passenger, who were in a 2019 Chevy Impala with Washington plates, had differing stories of their travels. This made the officer suspicious, so a police dog was brought in.

The dog indicated that drugs were in the car. The officer found four bags containing a total of 101 pounds of marijuana and the cash.

The officer arrested a 36-year-old California woman and a 40-year-old Nevada woman on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

