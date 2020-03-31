Lincoln police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the March 8 fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man. 

The teen was booked Monday into Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

Authorities went to an apartment near 22nd and Orchard Streets about 3:30 a.m. March 8 and found Edward Varejcka, who had been stabbed several times. He died from his injuries. 

Witnesses told investigators that three people entered Varejcka's apartment that night. A fight occurred, they said, and the teen pulled out a knife and stabbed Varejcka several times in the torso. Crime scene investigators found the knife they think was used to stab him. 

Three other people also have been arrested in connection with the slaying. 

