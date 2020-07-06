Lincoln police on Monday identified a 20-year-old man who died after being shot during a gathering at his residence near Lincoln Southeast High School. 

Officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of South 40th Street in Lincoln just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Gavin Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall's roommate, Zachariah A. Serna, 18, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

An autopsy performed Sunday found that Hall died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses said Serna and Hall were "bantering back and forth" during a small gathering before Serna retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and walked toward Hall. Serna discharged the gun, striking Hall in the head. 

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email