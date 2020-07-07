Lincoln police arrested a man who sold heroin to investigators 14 times over the span of nearly seven months.

Between December 2019 and Monday, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department made arrangements to purchase controlled substances from the 36-year-old man. 

The man sold investigators a total of 12.7 grams of heroin . 

Police arrested the man on Monday and cited him with 14 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) and six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl). 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email