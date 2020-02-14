A Lincoln photographer was arrested Friday on suspicion of generating child pornography.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services informed Lincoln police in November that Gregory D. Dightman, 50, had created child pornography by photographing underage girls under the guise of a paid modeling job, Lincoln police said.

Investigators identified and interviewed an underage victim and obtained digital evidence, including sexually explicit photographs that violated Nebraska state statutes, police said.

In December, police said, investigators served a search warrant and found several sexually explicit images of at least two juveniles that were taken in the fall of 2019. Officers found that Dightman had distributed some of the images electronically, police said.

Dightman owned a photography business for 20 years called “Fat Boy Photography,” where he photographed people as young as 14.

Lincoln police ask that people who think they or their children may have been victimized to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

