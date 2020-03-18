A Lincoln shoplifter got away Monday with about $100 of thermometers, but first he needed some help.

According to police, a man in his 20s walked into a Walgreens pharmacy at 13th and O Streets about 1:15 p.m. and asked where the thermometers were kept. He then went to that area and concealed six thermometers in his jacket before leaving without paying.

Investigators are trying to recover video surveillance to identify the suspect. Despite the scarcity of supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, Lincoln police said, reports indicate that shoplifting incidents are down almost 20% compared with this time last year.

