Two Lincoln men who tried to evade the Nebraska State Patrol were clocked at 158 mph on Interstate 80 early Monday, the patrol said in a press release.

About 3 a.m., shortly after receiving a report about a speeding car, a parked trooper saw a Ford Mustang speed past and accelerate on I-80 near North Platte.

Moments later, another trooper clocked the eastbound Mustang at 158 mph.

Near Odessa, troopers laid down stop sticks (which puncture tires), and a few miles later, the car exited the Interstate. As troopers approached the car, the driver took off and the car reentered the Interstate. The driver subsequently lost control of the car, which slid into the grass when he tried to exit the Interstate again. The two men ran off and were captured. The men, ages 27 and 21, were arrested on multiple drug charges, and the driver faces traffic charges.

A search of their car yielded a pound of marijuana and controlled pills.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

