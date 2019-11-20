A Lincoln man stabbed a 52-year-old man he had hired as a private investigator after he came to believe he was being scammed, Lincoln police said Wednesday.

The 52-year-old was taken to a hospital with wounds that are considered life-threatening, police said. 

The 26-year-old man who hired him was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

About 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers found the bloodied 52-year-old man near 48th and O Streets with several stab wounds to his neck, chest and hands. 

Officers followed a blood trail to an apartment near 48th and M Streets and found the 26-year-old man, who was covered in blood but not injured. 

The man told police he had hired the older man to be a private investigator. The private investigator then asked for more money, and the younger man said he thought he was being scammed. 

He told police he stabbed the man, pushed him toward 48th Street and went inside his apartment to clean up the blood.  

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription