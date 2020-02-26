Knives found on guy in Lincoln

Knives, tools and a chain were found on a 21-year-old man after he fled from Lincoln police.

A man who fled from Lincoln police on a bicycle was stopped and found with meth, an ice pick and about a dozen knives on him. 

Officers were called to near 16th and B Streets about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of two men checking houses and garage doors. A 21-year-old man rode off on a bicycle after colliding with the door of a police cruiser. 

A fixed-blade knife of over 6 inches long fell to the ground during the collision with the cruiser, police said. Officers eventually cornered the man and searched him, finding knives hidden on his person.

The knives ranged in size from 2 inches to over 6 inches. Officers also found an ice pick, tools and a 17-inch chain with an orange lock attached that was hanging down the man's  pant leg. 

The man also had several small bags of methamphetamine and several ADHD pills. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, criminal mischief and failure to comply with officers.

