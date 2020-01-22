A registered sex offender from Lincoln will serve a 15-and-a-half-year sentence for attempting a sexual liaison with an underage girl.
The liaison was a sting operation.
The U.S. District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced the sentence for Travis Larkin, 29. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon release from prison, Larkin will undergo supervision for 20 years.
Larkin was arrested after responding to an advertisement offering a sexual encounter with a minor. Larkin thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl's mother and agreed to pay her $200 for sex with the daughter.
He was intercepted by the FBI and Lincoln police on his way to a hotel to meet the girl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.