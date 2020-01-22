A registered sex offender from Lincoln will serve a 15-and-a-half-year sentence for attempting a sexual liaison with an underage girl.

The liaison was a sting operation.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced the sentence for Travis Larkin, 29. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon release from prison, Larkin will undergo supervision for 20 years.

Larkin was arrested after responding to an advertisement offering a sexual encounter with a minor. Larkin thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl's mother and agreed to pay her $200 for sex with the daughter.

He was intercepted by the FBI and Lincoln police on his way to a hotel to meet the girl.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription