Somebody stole a Lincoln man's vehicle, so he got in his vehicle and chased his vehicle.
Just after 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Lincoln police officers were sent to a house near 21st and Holdrege Streets to investigate a motor vehicle theft. While they were driving there, officers found out that the man whose 1999 Chevy Tahoe had been stolen was following the SUV in his Honda Accord.
The Tahoe headed east on R Street but missed the turn and hit the wrought iron fence on the west side of Wyuka Cemetery, near 36th and R Streets.
The person who stole the Tahoe got out and got into somebody else's vehicle, which then drove off.
The Tahoe and the fence sustained several thousand dollars in damage, police said.
Police would like to see video surveillance footage from the area. People with information about the incident are asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.