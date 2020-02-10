A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter Sunday in connection with the October death of a Lincoln man.
Mark Hietbrink, also of Lincoln, was taken into custody in the death of 44-year-old Jonathan Olson.
Lincoln police went to Olson's home near 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway on the evening of Oct. 11 to investigate an assault. Olson, who had facial injuries, told officers he had been assaulted earlier that day.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue took Olson to a local hospital, where he was found to have serious head injuries that required multiple surgeries, police said.
Olson died Oct. 17. Autopsy findings determined blunt force trauma to the head was the cause of death.
Investigators learned that Olson had been in a relationship with a woman who was in a relationship with Hietbrink. They determined that Olson was at Hietbrink's home on Oct. 11 to retrieve personal property and was confronted by Hietbrink.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing Hietbrink assault Olson, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.