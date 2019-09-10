A 26-year-old Lincoln man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly threatening a strip club employee with a weapon and claiming to be a police officer.
The man was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and making terroristic threats, said Capt. John Vik of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.
Deputies were called to Shakers Gentleman’s Club in Waverly about 2:15 a.m. for a disturbance, Vik said. Deputies learned that a man became irate after being escorted from the club for causing a disturbance.
He allegedly threatened an employee in the parking lot by repeatedly telling him that he was armed with a Glock handgun. The employee told officers that the man then pulled what appeared to be a handgun from a waistband and pressed it against the employee’s stomach.
The man also claimed to be an undercover police officer and demanded to see the strip club’s owner. After the employee retreated inside the club, the man was picked up by a ride-hailing service.
Lincoln police made a traffic stop on the vehicle near 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway. Officers found a black and silver BB gun “that looks very much like Glock,” Vik said.
