A 21-year-old Lincoln woman turned herself in more than six hours after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Friday.

Casey J. Maxfield contacted Lincoln police early Saturday to tell them that she was the driver of a 2004 maroon Pontiac Grand Prix that hit 41-year-old Tina M. Mortensen, who was crossing the street near 10th and South Streets about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Mortensen died at the scene, police said.

Maxfield’s vehicle was found with damage consistent with the hit-and-run, according to a Lincoln police press release.

She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail and cited on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious-injury accident, tampering with physical evidence, motor vehicle homicide and driving under suspension.

An investigator’s report indicated that there was one witness to the hit-and-run and that drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be involved.

Police secured Maxfield’s car as evidence. The investigation continues.

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

