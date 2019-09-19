Scott Frakes

Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, testifies before a legislative committee in Lincoln this year. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday and accused of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

The employee, who has worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since March, resigned. She was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

“It is concerning that someone who is with the agency for a relatively short period of time would deliberately decide to cross professional boundaries with an inmate,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a press release.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a felony, the department noted.

