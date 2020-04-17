Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a standoff near Shadow Lake Towne Center on Friday with a man in a stolen pickup truck. 

Papillion Deputy Police Chief Chris Whitted said a report about a man driving a stolen vehicle came in just after 8:35 a.m.

OnStar, an in-vehicle security system, was able to disable the pickup, which then skidded into a ditch between Nebraska Highway 370 and the Shadow Lake mall, near the First National Bank branch, Whitted said.

The man, who had made threats, was sitting in the vehicle and refusing to get out, Whitted said. The man was speaking to police. 

Papillion police were handling the standoff, but officers from the Omaha Police Department, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, La Vista Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the South Metro Regional SWAT team also are on scene.

Alia Conley

