Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in York, Nebraska.

York police officers responded to a home about 7:30 p.m. after a 911 hang-up call was made from the residence. They found a man appearing to strangle a woman, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The officer pulled 60-year-old Mario Reyes off the woman and saw that the woman had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. For her safety, officers aren't releasing her identity. She remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

Reyes was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, strangulation and domestic assault.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the York Police Department in the investigation, which is ongoing.

