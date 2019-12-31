A 24-year-old Las Vegas resident will spend 18 months in federal prison after prosecutors say he threatened passengers and crew and started throwing things on a charter plane bound for White Plains, New York.

The unruly passenger had to be forcibly removed from the plane by local law enforcement in North Platte after the pilot made an emergency landing Sept. 3, 2018, at Lee Bird Field in Nebraska, authorities said.

No one was seriously injured.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced passenger Maurice J. Paola on Friday for interfering with a flight crew and attendants. Paola will serve an additional three years on supervised release once free from prison.

Prosecutors say Paola boarded the plane in Las Vegas and became agitated during the flight and began pacing the cabin of the 12-passenger plane. They say he cursed at passengers and yelled. Witnesses described his manner as enraged and bizarre.

Officers executed a search warrant on the suitcase, safe, duffel bag and red leather fanny pack they say Paola was traveling with. They found $13,250 in cash, a grinder and 45 grams of raw marijuana, court documents show.

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,

twitter.com/asanderford

