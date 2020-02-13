The jury of eight women and four men deliberated over two days before rendering a verdict Thursday afternoon.
Members of the Thomas family reacted in tears to the verdict, which came nearly a decade after Tyler Thomas disappeared.
Seven years passed before Keadle, now 38, was charged.
“I’m happy as hell,” said Thomas' 22-year-old brother, Dillon Thomas of Omaha. “I don’t have to be angry anymore.”
He and Thomas’ grandmother Violet Bennet of Omaha both said they hoped for a maximum sentence.
Keadle, who is currently serving out a 15-20 year sentence for an unrelated sexual assault, now faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison for second degree murder.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in Gage County District Court.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a statement Thursday afternoon, “While we have never been able to bring Thomas’ body home, we are hopeful that today’s verdict will bring her family some semblance of closure from their long years of uncertainty and suffering.”
Keadle initially told authorities that he hadn’t been with Thomas on the night she vanished. Then, four days later, Keadle changed his story, saying that he picked up Thomas as she walked through campus, then drove with Thomas to a remote boat ramp on the Missouri River, just outside Peru.
Thomas, Keadle said, asked for a ride to Omaha, and he asked for a sex act in exchange. Afterward, Keadle said, he changed his mind about giving her a ride, and Thomas became angry and threatened to report that she had been raped. Ultimately, he said, he drove away, leaving Thomas behind along the river.
After prosecutors initially declined to charge Keadle, Thomas’ family filed a civil lawsuit, which requires a lower standard of proof than is required in a criminal trial. They won in state court, with a jury in Nemaha County awarding the family a record $2.6 billion judgment in 2016 against Keadle.
By then, Keadle was serving time in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Fremont in 2008. The victim came forward after Thomas’ disappearance hit the news.
Keadle, who was sentenced to serve 15 to 20 years in prison for rape, became eligible for release on parole two years ago.
