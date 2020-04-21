A decision to transfer two criminal proceedings against a South Omaha teenager to juvenile court has been overturned by the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

Esai Pinales, 17, is accused of shooting at Omaha police officers who were in an unmarked vehicle in June. Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk had ordered two cases involving Pinales to be transferred to juvenile court, a move that frustrated law enforcement officials and the Omaha police union.

Pinales

Esai Pinales

Pinales, who turned 17 on Monday, was charged with eight felonies, including attempted assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle. Polk ruled last fall that the case should be moved to juvenile court, which would have jurisdiction over Pinales until he turned 19.

Defense attorney Jeff Leuschen said Tuesday that he intends to file a petition asking the Nebraska Supreme Court to hear the case and overturn the appeals court.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Tuesday that he is pleased with the court’s opinion and is confident that the ruling will hold up under appeal.

“It gives very good reasoning for why the case should remain in adult court,” Kleine said. “These are two extremely violent incidents. The first case involves a man being robbed and shot in the leg. In the second, police officers were fired upon, albeit Pinales didn’t know they were police officers because they were in an undercover vehicle. Still, the use of gun violence is very disturbing.”

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

In its decision to reverse Polk, the appeals court found that “evidence supporting transfer was not sufficiently substantial when balanced against the considerable evidence supporting retention.”

“There was simply no evidence,” the ruling says, “to support that Esai could be successfully rehabilitated before reaching age 19; although on the other hand, there was substantial evidence that Esai’s behaviors were intentional, violent and on a path of escalation.

“His involvement with gangs and firearms, as well as his assaultive actions before, during and after the present offenses, presents a serious danger to the public.”

The court concluded that the district court abused its discretion in granting the transfer of both cases . “We therefore reverse the district court’s orders granting (Pinales’) motions to transfer the two cases to juvenile court,” the ruling says.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email