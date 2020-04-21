A decision to transfer two criminal proceedings against a South Omaha teenager to juvenile court has been overturned by the Nebraska Court of Appeals.
Esai Pinales, 17, is accused of shooting at Omaha police officers who were in an unmarked vehicle last June. Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk had ordered two cases involving Pinales to be transferred to juvenile court, a move that frustrated law enforcement officials and the Omaha police union.
Pinales, who turned 17 on Monday, was charged with eight felonies, including attempted assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and discharging a firearm at an occupied motor vehicle. Polk ruled last fall that the case should be moved to juvenile court, which would have jurisdiction over Pinales until he turned 19.
Defense attorney Jeff Leuschen said Tuesday that he intends to file a petition asking the Nebraska Supreme Court to hear the case and overturn the appeals court.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Tuesday that he is pleased with the court's opinion and is confident the ruling will hold up under appeal.
"It gives very good reasoning for why the case should remain in adult court," Kleine said. "These are two extremely violent incidents. The first case involves a man being robbed and shot in the leg. In the second, police officers were fired upon, albeit Pinales didn't know they were police officers because they were in an undercover vehicle. Still, the use of gun violence is very disturbing."
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
In its decision to reverse Polk, the appeals court found that "evidence supporting transfer was not sufficiently substantial when balanced against the considerable evidence supporting retention. There was simply no evidence to support that Esai could be successfully rehabilitated before reaching age 19; although on the other hand, there was substantial evidence that Esai’s behaviors were intentional, violent and on a path of escalation.
"His involvement with gangs and firearms, as well as his assaultive actions before, during and after the present offenses, presents a serious danger to the public."
The court further conclude that the district court abused its discretion in granting the transfer of both cases to the juvenile court. “We therefore reverse the district court’s orders granting (Pinales’) motions to transfer the two cases to juvenile court, and we remand the causes for further proceedings in the district court.”
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.