A 17-year-old Omahan accused of shooting and killing a man in a South Omaha tobacco store has been ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Jacobi Terry has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He must put up 10% of the bail amount, or $50,000, to be released from jail.

Authorities have accused Terry, a junior at Central High School, of killing 21-year-old Bahy Altairi at Tobacco and Vape, 3202 L St., on Oct. 2. Altairi's father owns the shop, Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle told The World-Herald.

During Terry's bail hearing Wednesday, Mike Jensen, a deputy Douglas County attorney, told Judge Stephanie Shearer that Terry used a rifle to shoot Altairi in the chest. He then went behind the store's counter, grabbed a handgun and left the store, Jensen said.

It was not clear Wednesday what preceded the shooting.

After the hearing, as Terry was being led from the courtroom by law enforcement officers, his mother shouted, "I love you. I love you, son."

Terry's next court appearance is scheduled for next month.

