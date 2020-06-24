A Dawson County judge set bail Wednesday at $1 million for an Omaha resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband. 

Kathleen Jourdan, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She appeared before Judge Jeremy Wightman for a bail review after initially being ordered held without bail. 

Jourdan must pay 10% of $1 million, or $100,000, to be released from the Dawson County Jail. She must also surrender her passport and remain in Nebraska if she is able to pay bail, Wightman said.

Jourdan, a resident physician in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program, has been placed on administrative leave. According to state records, she was issued a temporary educational permit to practice medicine in July 2019. She graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, which is in Grenada, in late 2018.

Kathleen Jourdan

She was arrested June 17 along Interstate 80 near Cozad. Officials said she fatally shot her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan, as they argued in their Ford F-150 pickup truck at about 3:15 p.m. 

Nebraska state troopers and Cozad and Dawson County law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call from Kathleen Jourdan that a shooting had occurred inside a vehicle on eastbound I-80 east of Cozad. They found that Joshua Jourdan had been shot to death.

According to court records, investigators said the couple had been arguing while driving back from Scottsbluff when Joshua Jourdan pulled over. His wife told investigators that the family was in the process of moving to Scottsbluff.  

During the argument, Joshua called a friend in Georgia to mediate. Kathleen said Joshua gave her a “look” during the call while raising his arm. 

Kathleen, who said she feared for herself and children, pulled a handgun out of the center console of the pickup. She pointed it at Joshua and fired two shots into his chest, according to court records. 

The couple’s two sons, who were in the backseat of the truck, were not injured. Cozad is about 50 miles southeast of North Platte.

