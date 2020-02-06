Aubrey Trail (copy)

Aubrey Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains for the November 2017 death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

LINCOLN — A judge has recused herself from sitting on a three-judge panel that will determine whether convicted murderer Aubrey Trail is sentenced to death or life in prison.

Last week, District Judge Julie Smith ruled that to avoid the appearance of impropriety, she should remove herself from the sentencing panel, which is scheduled to meet beginning on June 23.

Trail’s attorney, Ben Murray, had filed a motion to remove Smith, citing her former work as general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Corrections from 2015-17. During her time there, Smith drafted the state’s current execution protocol for lethal injection. 

The state’s judicial code of conduct requires that judges recuse themselves from presiding over a matter if their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” Murray argued that the appearance was “overwhelming.”

“We aren’t accusing her of anything . . . but it just doesn’t look right,” Murray said in an interview last month.

In her order granting the recusal, Smith said that she had talked with the other two judges on the sentencing panel and decided, given the seriousness of the matter to be decided, that she should recuse herself to avoid the appearance of a impropriety. Smith said that there was no proof that she was biased and that she was not required to leave the panel, but did so because of the appearance. 

The judge said that upon being appointed to the bench, she had conferred with a state judicial ethics committee about her prior service at corrections and had agreed to not preside over any cases involving the prison agency for six months. 

Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains for the November 2017 death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe. That was six months and 10 days after Smith left corrections. 

The Nebraska Supreme Court will now choose another judge, at random, to join District Judges Vicky Johnson of Saline County and Michael Smith of Cass County on the sentencing panel. 

Trail's girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, is scheduled to stand trial on murder charges in March.

