LINCOLN — A Douglas County judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed that prison officials were negligent in their response to the 2011 sexual assault of an inmate by a prison guard.

The corrections officer involved, Anthony Hansen, was convicted of sexual assault, sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The victim filed a civil lawsuit, claiming the warden of the Omaha Correctional Center as well as the investigator of the crime had retaliated against him, by placing him in solitary confinement, and repeatedly not believing his story. The lawsuit asked for $150,000 in damages.

On Monday, Douglas County District Judge J. Michael Coffey dismissed the lawsuits against the then-warden, Mike Kenney, and the prison investigator, Geoff Britton.

The judge ruled that the inmate was placed in protective custody for 30 days for his own protection, and in compliance with prison procedures after a sexual assault. Coffey ruled that the investigator did not tell the inmate he thought he was lying, and had believed the inmate's account from the beginning.

The inmate, according to the judge, admitted that the worst part of his interview with Britton was when he was warned that he would be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law" if he was found to be untruthful.

