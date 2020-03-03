A Douglas County judge on Tuesday dismissed a charge of attempted assault against an Omaha man who was accused of threatening to shoot another man. 

Rene Rosales-Flores, 28, will be released from jail by order of Judge Marcena Hendrix, who ruled there was insufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

Rosales-Flores was arrested Jan. 25 after he was found inside a home near 29th and Charles Streets with a Smith & Wesson SD9 9 mm handgun, according to an affidavit. 

The handgun had one round in the chamber, and a second bullet was in Rosales-Flores' waistband, Omaha police said.

Rosales-Flores told police he was at the home "with the intention of killing" 54-year-old Timothy Wiggins, who lived there, the affidavit said.

A defense attorney had said Rosales-Flores did not have a history of violence and is the father of six children. 

Alia Conley

