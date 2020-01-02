Aubrey Trail (copy)

Aubrey Trail in court on July 11, the day after he was convicted of first-degree murder. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 24-year-old Lincoln woman won’t get a new trial, a judge said.

Aubrey Trail, 53, cited irregularities at the trial that ended with his being found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the November 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe, a clerk at Menards. Trail’s attorney gave as one reason for a new trial Trail’s slashing his own throat in the courtroom on June 24 last year.

Judge Vicky Johnson rejected the request on Monday, echoing an earlier decision she made shortly after his trial when she rejected a motion for a mistrial. The judge said that under Nebraska law, a defendant can’t cause his own mistrial.

Meaningful journalism isn't free. Subscribe to The World-Herald for 99 cents for the first month

Trail’s attorney Ben Murray also argued that because jurors deliberated less than three hours before finding Trail guilty, they obviously had made up their minds without reviewing evidence from the three-week trial.

“Whether the jury had the exhibits for 30 minutes or two hours is irrelevant; the jury delivered its verdict. It is not proper to inquire further into their deliberations,” Johnson said in her ruling.

The issues raised by Trail will be reviewed on appeal.

Trail’s attorneys have also filed a motion seeking to have Johnson declare the death penalty unconstitutional.

If all his motions are denied, the case would go to a three-judge panel that would decide whether Trail should be executed.

Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged with killing Loofe. Loofe’s body parts were found in pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance. Boswell is awaiting trial.

Trail’s girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, is awaiting trial.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription