Joshua Keadle was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tyler Thomas in February.

LINCOLN — The sentencing of a former Peru State College student in connection with the death of a fellow student has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Joshua Keadle, 38, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler Thomas, was scheduled to be sentenced April 29.

Tyler Thomas

But on Monday, Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner postponed the hearing until May 21, citing guidance on social distancing because of COVID-19. A motion for a new trial, filed by Keadle’s attorneys, will also be taken up then.

Thomas, a graduate of Omaha Bryan High School, disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after an early morning visit with Keadle to a boat launch on the Missouri River, just a couple of miles from the Peru State campus. Her body was never found, despite extensive searches.

Keadle was a person of interest from the start but wasn’t charged in connection with Thomas’ disappearance until 2017, after her family urged Attorney General Doug Peterson to reopen the case.

Keadle, who is serving time in prison for an unrelated sexual assault in Fremont, has maintained that he left Thomas alone at the boat ramp after they smoked marijuana and got into an argument. But a onetime cellmate of Keadle’s at the Nemaha County Jail testified during the trial that Keadle told him that he would never be found guilty because authorities would never find Thomas’ body.

