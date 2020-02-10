Joshua Keadle first appearance (copy)

In this 2017 photo, Joshua Keadle appeared at the Nemaha County Court in Auburn, Nebraska, alongside defense attorney Jeff Pickens. Monday, Keadle’s defense attorneys, Pickens and Matthew McDonald, tried to discredit the testimony of a jailhouse informant who testified last week in the trial.

BEATRICE, Neb. — Defense attorneys for accused killer Joshua Keadle began presenting their case Monday, producing witnesses to raise doubts that Keadle killed a fellow Peru State College student a decade ago.

Among evidence submitted Monday was that a report from a Nemaha County sheriff's deputy that the final text messages on the phone of the purported murder victim, Tyler Thomas, “appeared suicidal in nature.”

Keadle, now 38 and serving time in prison for an unrelated sexual assault, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Thomas, who was 19 when she disappeared Dec. 3, 2010.

Her body was never found. But in 2017, Keadle — who was a person of interest from the start — was charged with murder.

He has told investigators that he left Thomas at a boat launch on the Missouri River in the early morning hours after an argument, and did not know what happened to her.

The defense case is that there is no evidence that proves a murder, and that Thomas, who was intoxicated and upset on the night she disappeared, could have taken her own life or accidentally fallen into the icy river.

Missing College Student

Tyler Thomas

Also Monday, Keadle’s court-appointed defense attorneys, Jeff Pickens and Matthew McDonald, tried to discredit the testimony of a jailhouse informant who testified last week.

Cory Pfeifer said that when he was serving out a sentence for drunken driving back in 2011 at the Nemaha County Jail, Keadle told him that he had sex with Thomas at the boat launch and then left. He added that he’d “never go to prison because they’ll never find the body.”

In a statement to authorities after he came forward in 2017, Pfeifer appeared to say that Keadle had grown up with a friend of his (Pfeifer). But that would have been unlikely because Keadle is from South Carolina.

During cross examination, the chief prosecutor, Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, attempted to provide another explanation for what Pfeifer told Kerry Crosby, an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office.

Crosby said that what the jailhouse informant meant was that Keadle knew someone Pfeifer had grown up with. During his testimony last week, Pfeifer said that he knew only one person in Auburn, Nebraska, and that Keadle had met him.

Other defense evidence that came up Monday were Facebook messages from Thomas four months before she disappeared in which she told a boyfriend she was “prego,” or pregnant.

Messages with a young man, who met Thomas while attending Omaha Central High School, in August and September of 2010 discussed her advancing pregnancy and when she might find out the sex of the baby.

But by October, the messages didn’t discuss the pregnancy, and defense attorneys have said that Thomas had indicated by then that the pregnancy had ended in some manner.

Testimony is expected to wrap up Tuesday morning with a pathologist coming in to discuss hypothermia, or how someone could die from cold weather or being in cold water.

Temperatures on the night Thomas disappeared ranged from 21 to 27 degrees, and photographs of the Missouri River showed the water dotted with large cakes of ice. She was not wearing a coat, a fact of which defense attorneys frequently reminded jurors.

Final arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Keadle has spent most of the trial quietly writing down notes or observing the witnesses. Several members of Thomas’ family have attended every day of the trial, which entered its third week of testimony on Monday.

