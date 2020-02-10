In this 2017 photo, Joshua Keadle appeared at the Nemaha County Court in Auburn, Nebraska, alongside defense attorney Jeff Pickens. Monday, Keadle’s defense attorneys, Pickens and Matthew McDonald, tried to discredit the testimony of a jailhouse informant who testified last week in the trial.
BEATRICE, Neb. — Defense attorneys for accused killer Joshua Keadle began presenting their case Monday, producing witnesses to raise doubts that Keadle killed a fellow Peru State College student a decade ago.
Among evidence submitted Monday was that a report from a Nemaha County sheriff's deputy that the final text messages on the phone of the purported murder victim, Tyler Thomas, “appeared suicidal in nature.”
Keadle, now 38 and serving time in prison for an unrelated sexual assault, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Thomas, who was 19 when she disappeared Dec. 3, 2010.
Her body was never found. But in 2017, Keadle — who was a person of interest from the start — was charged with murder.
He has told investigators that he left Thomas at a boat launch on the Missouri River in the early morning hours after an argument, and did not know what happened to her.
The defense case is that there is no evidence that proves a murder, and that Thomas, who was intoxicated and upset on the night she disappeared, could have taken her own life or accidentally fallen into the icy river.
Also Monday, Keadle’s court-appointed defense attorneys, Jeff Pickens and Matthew McDonald, tried to discredit the testimony of a jailhouse informant who testified last week.
Cory Pfeifer said that when he was serving out a sentence for drunken driving back in 2011 at the Nemaha County Jail, Keadle told him that he had sex with Thomas at the boat launch and then left. He added that he’d “never go to prison because they’ll never find the body.”
In a statement to authorities after he came forward in 2017, Pfeifer appeared to say that Keadle had grown up with a friend of his (Pfeifer). But that would have been unlikely because Keadle is from South Carolina.
During cross examination, the chief prosecutor, Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, attempted to provide another explanation for what Pfeifer told Kerry Crosby, an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office.
Crosby said that what the jailhouse informant meant was that Keadle knew someone Pfeifer had grown up with. During his testimony last week, Pfeifer said that he knew only one person in Auburn, Nebraska, and that Keadle had met him.
Other defense evidence that came up Monday were Facebook messages from Thomas four months before she disappeared in which she told a boyfriend she was “prego,” or pregnant.
Messages with a young man, who met Thomas while attending Omaha Central High School, in August and September of 2010 discussed her advancing pregnancy and when she might find out the sex of the baby.
But by October, the messages didn’t discuss the pregnancy, and defense attorneys have said that Thomas had indicated by then that the pregnancy had ended in some manner.
Testimony is expected to wrap up Tuesday morning with a pathologist coming in to discuss hypothermia, or how someone could die from cold weather or being in cold water.
Temperatures on the night Thomas disappeared ranged from 21 to 27 degrees, and photographs of the Missouri River showed the water dotted with large cakes of ice. She was not wearing a coat, a fact of which defense attorneys frequently reminded jurors.
Final arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Keadle has spent most of the trial quietly writing down notes or observing the witnesses. Several members of Thomas’ family have attended every day of the trial, which entered its third week of testimony on Monday.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.
1 of 11
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document. Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Authorities were able to arrest a man in connection with the December 2000 slaying of his neighbor thanks to advancements in DNA testing. Read more
A former Nebraska defensive back was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to five years' probation after pleading no contest to resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Read more
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
Dustin Moheng was fatally shot after a night involving arguments, drug use, a firearm transaction and a search on Snapchat for Moheng’s whereabouts. Read more
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue’s steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Read more
A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped in early 2019, taken to a hotel and forced to pose for nude photos that would be used as sex advertisements. Read more
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student. Read more
Learn more about the World-Herald investigation into these instances here.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Marine from Nebraska who tried to enter Offutt Air Force Base last May with firearms and ammunition in his truck was sentenced to three years in a military prison. Read more
INSTAGRAM
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn’t turn himself in until nine days later. Read more
STEVEN ELONICH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven years after spending some time in jail with Joshua Keadle, Cory Pfeifer saw a news report about Keadle being charged with murder in the disappearance and death of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas. The report prompted Pfeifer, now a truck driver from Plattsmouth, to go to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and relate something Keadle told him in that county’s jail about the missing student.Read more
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.