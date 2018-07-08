An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase and ramming law enforcement vehicles with his car Friday night in South Sioux City, Nebraska, officials said.
The 43-year-old man of Sioux City, Iowa, was booked into Woodbury County Jail on suspicion of attempted assault on an officer, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and driving under suspension.
About 6:20 p.m., officials began pursuing a man driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone at the intersection of 29th Street and Highway 77, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The suspect then drove his 2006 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Interstate 29 at speeds nearing 100 mph.
When a patrol cruiser drove in front of the car to slow it down, the driver intentionally rammed into the patrol vehicle, according to the patrol.
The man lost control of the vehicle in a median near Singing Hills, where he rammed into a Dakota County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a patrol vehicle for a second time. The pursuit ended after about 5 minutes when his car became stuck.
A sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No patrol personnel were injured.
