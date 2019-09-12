Nebraska State Patrol

A 44-year-old man from Marshalltown, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of drunken driving and assaulting a Nebraska State Patrol trooper after a traffic stop near Gretna. 

The incident began when Douglas County 911 dispatchers received calls about a drunken driver on Interstate 80, said Officer Phil Anson, an Omaha police spokesman. The calls came in about 7:20 p.m. 

A few minutes later, emergency dispatchers got calls that two vehicles had been struck on the westbound I-80 Q Street ramp. Omaha police responded to the scene of the crashes, and authorities put out information to watch for the suspect vehicle, which had continued on I-80 into Sarpy County.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper located the vehicle a short time later outside the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna. He was taken into custody after a struggle. 

The driver also was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of an open alcohol container. He was booked into the Sarpy County Jail shortly after 9 p.m.  

