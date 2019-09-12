A 44-year-old man from Marshalltown, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of drunken driving and assaulting a Nebraska State Patrol trooper after a traffic stop near Gretna.
The incident began when Douglas County 911 dispatchers received calls about a drunken driver on Interstate 80, said Officer Phil Anson, an Omaha police spokesman. The calls came in about 7:20 p.m.
A few minutes later, emergency dispatchers got calls that two vehicles had been struck on the westbound I-80 Q Street ramp. Omaha police responded to the scene of the crashes, and authorities put out information to watch for the suspect vehicle, which had continued on I-80 into Sarpy County.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper located the vehicle a short time later outside the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna. He was taken into custody after a struggle.
The driver also was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of an open alcohol container. He was booked into the Sarpy County Jail shortly after 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.