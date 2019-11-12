A fire that damaged the community living room in the Siena Francis House apartments Monday night was intentionally set, according to investigators from the Omaha Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 11:10 p.m. in the apartments at 1139 N. 18th St., said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. Firefighters reported heavy smoke upon entering the ground floor of the two-story structure.
All of the apartment occupants were evacuated without injury, Fitzpatrick said. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.
"The cause of the fire is incendiary in nature," Fitzpatrick said.
The fire resulted in an estimated $5,000 of damage to the building. Another $200 of contents in the living room also were damaged, Fitzpatrick said.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
