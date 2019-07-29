Lincoln police say two hotel maintenance workers who were found unconscious Saturday in the basement of a hotel in the Haymarket area had been using drugs.

One of the two men, Craig Haynes, 49, died at the scene, the Courtyard by Marriott near 8th and R Streets. A Lincoln police officer and, later, Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers performed CPR on him and attempted other lifesaving efforts that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Rescuers gave Narcan to the other man, a 26-year-old, and performed CPR on him, police said.

Narcan is given to people who have overdosed on opioids with the goal of reversing the effects of an overdose.

Lincoln police were contacted just before 4 p.m. Saturday after Haynes and the other man were found in the hotel basement.

Haynes was an inmate at Community Correctional Center-Lincoln, serving a 10- to 12-year sentence. He participated in the center's work-release program, which allows inmates to work and attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

